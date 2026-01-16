AFC Telford United preview: Kevin Wilkin excited ahead of long awaited return to action

Telford were left disappointed by the weather once again on Tuesday evening when their rearranged FA Trophy tie at Hornchurch was called off at 2.30pm that afternoon, as the Bucks squad were about to set off for East London.

It did mean the group were able to get together for their first training session of 2026, something Wilkin said was a huge boost for him and the group.

"It was nice to have everyone back together," Wilkin began. "I can't remember a time in my managerial career where a team has spent such a long period of time apart from each other during the season, and there was a good mood around the place on Tuesday.

"We'd tried to get in on Sunday to train but there was still snow standing on the surface, but I'm going to make no secret of the fact that it's been really challenging for us.

"I'm sure a lot of teams have been in the same boat with it and hopefully after a couple of sessions this week we'll be right for Saturday."

Opponents Curzon have had an up and down season so far, with strong early-season form undone somewhat by a run of three wins from 12 games since the start of November.

"If you look back at the game right at the start of the season it was a closely-fought encounter," Wilkin recalled. "They're right in and around the play-off picture and I'm sure they will have ambitions to get into that top seven come the end of the season.

"They're obviously a team that are over and above us league position wise and clearly will offer a stiff test for us, especially at home, so we know how difficult it will be.

"We've seen ourselves how difficult it can be to win on the road, but we showed before Christmas that we can win away from home with those back-to-back games at Leamington and Buxton, and ticking those boxes was important.

"We needed to show ourselves that we are capable of getting results in any situation and any environment, it was really important for us and hopefully Saturday will be another step in that right direction.

"Curzon have got some very good players that have been around the league and consistent for a few seasons now, they're capable and we understand that they're a side to be respected."

While the Bucks are currently 15th in the National League North, Wilkin’s men are only four points off the play-off spots, and a win on Saturday would see them leapfrog Curzon in the table.

The Bucks’ nine-game unbeaten run ended at Kidderminster last time out, but that good form has seen Wilkin’s men move 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

Adan George and David Solademi have made progress on their recovery from injuries, but this weekend could come too quickly for them to be involved.