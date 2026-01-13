AFC Telford United's FA Trophy tie at Hornchurch postponed again due to waterlogged pitch

The Bucks were due to visit the National League South high-flyers this evening (January 13), but heavy rainfall has left the pitch unplayable.

A pitch inspection took place on Tuesday afternoon to determine whether the tie could go ahead, with large volumes of water visible on the surface.

It is Telford’s third consecutive postponement, and they are yet to play a competitive fixture in 2026. A scheduled league match against Spennymoor was called off before the fourth-round FA Trophy tie with Hornchurch was also postponed and rearranged for Tuesday.

Telford’s last match came away at Kidderminster Harriers on December 30.

A club statement read: "Regrettably our FA Trophy tie at Hornchurch this evening has been postponed, owing to further heavy rainfall.

"The pitch failed an inspection at 2 pm, and the FA will now decide on the next steps as to when the tie will be played."

Both sides already know what awaits them in round five, with the winners set to host National League side Yeovil Town.

Due to the adverse weather and run of postponements, Telford’s squad have not trained or played together since the 3-0 defeat to Kidderminster.

A statement by Hornchurch added: "This morning, the pitch was in good condition, however, following a heavy persistent downpour, standing water has appeared on the pitch surface.

"Our volunteers and ground team have been clearing the surface water as much as possible, however, with the forecast showing rain showers throughout the rest of the day and due to the distances involved for our opponents and their supporters, a decision was taken early to inspect the pitch by the officials, which subsequently failed.

"The original date for the tie, which was scheduled at the weekend, was postponed due to a frozen and partially waterlogged pitch. Since then, the club have verti-drained the pitch and prior to this downpour, the surface was in good condition."

They added that a new date for the fixture will be announced in due course, with Hornchurch apologising to supporters for any inconvenience.