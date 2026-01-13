AFC Telford United preview: Third time lucky for Bucks ahead of rearranged FA trophy trip

The Bucks’ FA Trophy journey continues with a tricky trip to National League South high flyers Hornchurch in the Fourth Round, a fixture that was meant to take place on Saturday afternoon but fell victim to Storm Goretti.

The Urchins conducted a 5pm pitch inspection at Hornchurch Stadium on Friday, January 9, citing concerns about excess water on the surface.

Bucks boss Kevin Wilkin (right).

The postponement means both sides now know what awaits them in round five, with the FA Trophy draw conducted on Monday, January 12 afternoon handing them a potential home tie against National League side Yeovil Town.

Speaking before Saturday's postponed game, Wilkin said: "Hornchurch are having a fantastic season. They've been at the top of their division this season and we know there's not a lot between the (National League) North and South so it'll be a game between two tightly matched teams.

"Away from home we know how difficult it's going to be, but we've shown we can get results on the road and we've shown we can get results against higher level opposition.

"We're going to have to be right at it to come through with a win. You always expect a tough game at this stage of the competition and I'm sure that's what we're in for."

In the cup competitions, Hornchurch were knocked out of the FA Cup at the first attempt when Peterborough Sports beat them 2-1 in the second qualifying round.

Daryl McMahon's side squeezed past local rivals Brentwood Town on penalties in their first Trophy game this season before hammering Dover 4-1 in the last round to progress to the fourth round of the competition, where Telford stand in their way of making further progress in a competition they have fond recent memories of.

In 2021, Hornchurch beat a Hereford side featuring current Telford goalkeeper Brandon Hall and former full back Jared Hodgkiss 3-1 at Wembley to win the competition.

Storm Goretti has meant that Kevin Wilkin's squad have been unable to get together before their trip to East London, but it has allowed some players to rest up and recover from injuries and illness that had blighted them previously.

"We've not been together as a group since the Kidderminster game," the Telford boss said last week. "We can't do anything about the weather and the last thing we want is to put a training session on and have things affected by the rain or the snow, so we've had to do things remotely.

"It's been a bit of a problem for us. Losing the Spennymoor game wasn't the worst thing in the world , but not being able to do anything together since has been frustrating."

Telford hope to have Oliver Cawthorne, Jordan Piggott, Charlie Williams and Dylan Allen-Hadley available again. All four missed the defeat at Kidderminster through illness, but were all expected to be fit