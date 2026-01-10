"I always try to be as transparent as I possibly can" - Kevin Wilkin discusses transfer plans and fallout from AFC Telford United fans forum

The Bucks have been unable to train together since the start of 2026 due to adverse weather conditions, and their game at Spennymoor Town last weekend was postponed more than 24 hours in advance because of a frozen pitch.

It means that Wilkin and his staff have not been able to gather to view their squad in action and discuss areas of it that could do with some improvement.

Bucks manager Kevin Wilkin celebrates in front of the away fans following the 2-0 victory at Buxton Pic: Kieran Stoddart

That, coupled with the trickle down affect of the opening of the January transfer window for professional clubs, has left the Bucks boss reluctant to rush into making any signings without doing the necessary background work.

"We've been fairly inactive over the last 10 days or so we won't be rushing things," Wilkin said. "There are players out there that could become available, but sometimes it's a case of them getting fit and us making sure we make the right call at the right time.

"We've got one or two lads that might be looking to move on, and we might have to move them on before we look to add to the squad.

"We've got Manny (Ilesanmi) on loan at Alvechurch at the moment but he's out injured and will be for another four weeks or so, wo we need to see what happens with him and whether or not he's coming back to us.

Manny Ilesanmi is injured on loan at Alvechurch

"Bringing loan players in at the moment is an issue at the moment because almost everybody is staying up to their work and are playing to a pretty consistent level. Outside of that we've got players on the bench that are hungry for a game and want to show what they can do, so it's just about finding the right people to fit into the squad at the right time."

Wilkin also gave his thoughts on the club's recent fans forum, where he sat on a panel alongside director Steve Pryce and chairman Ian Dosser and answered a number of questions from supporters.

"I always try to be as transparent as I possibly can, and Steve and Ian are very much the same" the Bucks boss said. "It's an opportunity for people to come and ask questions that they otherwise may not feel they would be able to, and it's good for us to find out bits and pieces.

"If there are ideas that people have of how or where we can do things better to grow the club in any way we want to hear them, and it's important to listen and understand the people.

"It certainly felt fairly positive and we got an array of questions. We were able to give people a picture of certain situations that they may not have understood previously which is important , and it keeps things transparent with what we're doing which can only be a positive thing."