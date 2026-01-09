AFC Telford United preview: Bucks will need to weather Hornchurch storm to keep FA Trophy dream alive

Kevin Wilkin's side face a tricky visit to National League South high-flyers Hornchurch this weekend, knowing victory in East London would see them reach the fifth round of the competition for the first time since the memorable run to the semi-final during the 2018/19 campaign, when Gavin Cowan's side lost to Leyton Orient 3-1 over two legs.

During that campaign Telford overcame two opponents from the National League - Hartlepool United and Solihull Moors - as well as fellow step two sides Darlington and Spennymoor Town and eventual Northern Premier Division winners Farsley Celtic, before losing to eventual National League winners Orient.

Dan Udoh of AFC Telford shoots under pressure from Dan Happe of Orient during the FA Trophy Semi Final fixture between AFC Telford United and Leyton Orient at the New Bucks Head

Their journey this season has not been simple either. After coming through a difficult trip to National League South side Chesham United with a late 2-1 victory, Kevin Wilkin's side knocked out National League side Altrincham in a remarkable game that ended 4-3 at the SEAH Stadium.

As that victory against loftier opposition proved the Bucks can more than match any non-league side on their home turf, but after a patchy record away from home this season they travel to face The Urchins as underdogs.

Matty Stenson celebrates firing AFC Telford to victory against Altrincham in the FA Trophy, and becoming AFC's all-time record goalscorer in the process (Picture: Jayden Porter)

Their opponents currently sit third in the National League South and have lost just four games all season, with only one of those coming at home.

"They're having a fantastic season," Wilkin said. "They've been at the top of their division this season and we know there's not a lot between the (National League) North and South so it'll be a game between two tightly matched teams.

"Away from home we know how difficult it's going to be, but we've shown we can get results on the road and we've shown we can get results against higher level opposition.

"We're going to have to be right at it to come through with a win. You always expect a tough game at this stage of the competition and I'm sure that's what we're in for."

Kevin Wilkin leads the celebrations after AFC Telford United's stunning comeback victory over Altrincham (Picture: Jayden Porter)

While last weekend's postponement might have played into Telford's hands given the number of players at risk of missing the game due to illness and injury, Wilkin was quick to highlight the problems that the weather has caused him and his squad.

"We've not been together as a group since the Kidderminster game," the Telford boss said. "We can't do anything about the weather and the last thing we want is to put a training session on and have things affected by the rain or the snow, so we've had to do things remotely.

"It's been a bit of a problem for us. Losing Saturday's game wasn't the worst thing in the world , but not being able to do anything together since has been frustrating."

Telford hope to have Oliver Cawthorne, Jordan Piggott, Charlie Williams and Dylan Allen-Hadley available again. All four missed the defeat at Kidderminster through illness, but should have recovered in time for tomorrow.