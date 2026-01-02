"You've got to accept it for what it is" - Kidderminster trip a game too far for Kevin Wilkin's depleted Bucks

The Bucks were without seven first team players for the trip to Aggborough on Monday and named just four substitutes, including David Solademi who was only just passed fit to take an emergency spot on the bench.

Solademi was one of four central defenders that Wilkin had to do without against the division's form side having lost Orrin Pendley for the majority of the season, as well as Oliver Cawthorne and Jordan Piggott to an illness that also left Charlie Williams and Dylan Allen-Hadley unable to travel.

AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin

"I never accept defeat very easily, but I suppose when you look at the mitigating factors within it you've got to accept it for what it is," Wilkin said. "Having four centre halves out at the same time is pretty much unprecedented, and it's certainly unfortunate.

"With those players available we would have given them a far truer showing of what we're capable of than we did, but the lads went there with no lack of effort and had a good go.

"There was certainly a lack of cohesion and we didn't find those big moments, and it wasn't helped by having such little depth and options off the bench to change things how we would have liked.

"When you've been on a good run of form and you're playing a side that's on a good run of form you want and expect an exciting game, but you need your best players, your most effective players out there and available to you.

"After losing four centre halves and as many other players as we did so late in the day, unfortunately there's always a worry about how the night is going to go, and it was a disappointing outcome."