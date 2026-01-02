AFC Telford United preview: Bucks make long trip north to Spennymoor in search of strong start to 2026

The Bucks took a squad of just 15 players to Kidderminster Harriers on Monday evening, falling to a 3-0 defeat without stars like Brandon Hall, Orrin Pendley, Oliver Cawthorne, Jordan Piggott, Charlie Williams, Dylan Allen-Hadley and Adan George.

However, as they prepare to make the trip to County Durham, Telford boss Kevin Wilkin revealed there is hope that more than half of those missing earlier in the week will be able to make a comeback tomorrow afternoon.

AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin

"Dylan should be fine," Wilkin began positively. "He's done his time under the head injury protocol so providing he gets over his illness he'll be available.

"Hopefully Jordan, Oliver and Charlie will do the same and then all of a sudden the whole complexion of the starting 11 and the bench changes drastically.

"Having that depth of players available to us just helps the situation, and having players who have come up with big moments for us countless times this season is really important.

"We often change things around in the front line and shuffle things around to good effect on numerous occasions. Being able to freshen things up with good, hungry players is what we want and it is frustrating that we didn't have that option at Kidderminster.

"We've taken that game on the chin now, it's unfortunate but now we're looking forward to trying to win the game on Saturday."

AFC Telford United's Jordan Piggott celebrates his late headed equaliser against South Shields. Pic: Kieren Griffin

Should the Bucks have those four players back available it will give them a big opportunity to do the double over an opponent for the first time this season, having beaten Spennymoor 3-0 at the SEAH Stadium in August, their first win of the season.

"We played very well that day," Wilkin recalled. "Obviously we're away from home off the back of a poor result this time so things will be different, but we know that if we can get most of our best players out there and playing to the levels that they have done for most of the season you've got to think we'd have a good chance in the game.

"We'll be very respectful of what Spennymoor can offer, and I'm sure they will have an eye on the play-offs themselves. There are a lot of seasoned campaigners in their group, players that do it year on year at this level, so it'll be another tough game that we'll have to be right at the races for if we want to get anything from it."

Telford also confirmed that Wolves loanee goalkeeper Josh Gracey will be staying at the club for the remainder of the season.

“We’re delighted to have Josh," Wilkin said. "I’m very thankful to Wolves for allowing him to stay with us.

"I think he’s enjoying his football here, and hopefully, we help him with his development and his career; he’s a terrific kid, I love working with him, and I’m delighted that will carry on.”