"Anything else would be a bonus" - Kevin Wilkin discusses ambitions as Telford move within 3 points of play-offs

The Bucks moved into the top ten of the National League North with their 3-1 victory over Chester on Boxing Day, watched by over 3,000 spectators at the SEAH Stadium.

Goals from Jamie Meddows and Matty Stenson (two) left Telford in their highest league position of the season, and sees them sitting just three points behind Scarborough Athletic who occupy seventh place, the final play-off spot.

​Jamie Meddows, centre, celebrates his goal with Oliver Cawthorne, left, and Matthew Stenson Pic: Kieran Stoddart

Yet despite the fact that victory against fourth-placed Kidderminster Harriers this evening could see his side move into a play-off place, the Bucks boss revealed that he is far more focused on extending the 12-point gap between them and the relegation zone than anything else.

"I think first and foremost we want to secure our status at the level," Wilkin said. "If we can do that then everything else that builds on top of it will be a bonus, and that's the way we have to look at it.

"We've got to make sure we don't take anything for granted, because all it takes is for us to get a few injuries at the wrong times in the wrong positions, or a little drop off in form and then all of a sudden you can be pack in that battle.

AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin celebrates the win Picture: Kieran Stoddart

"There's a pack of teams that are really close together on points and we've got to make sure that we keep ahead of them first, then anything else will be a bonus."

With 32 points from 23 games, Wilkin's side have already matched the tally they racked up across the whole 46 game campaign during the 2022/23 season.

With six more wins Telford would reach the 50 point mark, which has been enough for survival in every season since the National League North became a 24-team league.