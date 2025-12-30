AFC Telford United preview: Injury crisis threatens to leave Bucks short for trip to Kidderminster

Kevin Wilkin is expecting to be without six first team players for the trip to Aggborough after a build-up of long-term injuries and short-term niggles following a hectic winter schedule.

Despite these injury issues the Bucks are in their richest vein of form all season, with four consecutive wins and eight games without a defeat in all competitions, but look set to be without goalkeeper Brandon Hall, centre backs Jordan Piggott, David Solademi and Orrin Pendley, and forwards Dylan Allen-Hadley and Adan George for the short trip to Kidderminster.

AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin celebrates the win Picture: Kieran Stoddart

Discussing the crop of injured players, Wilkin said: "We've kind of had the rug pulled from under our feet, and it's frustrating for everyone.

"As a manager you want to give players the run of games that they deserve, especially if they've worked hard for it, and this feels like a step forward and then a step back for a few lads.

"Adan is going to need a scan on his knee," the Bucks boss revealed. "He thought he had a dead leg after the Buxton game, but he ended up with a lot of swelling on his knee with the following day and he's on crutches now.

"We need to get him scanned to see exactly what has happened. It's not ideal, especially after scoring in back to back games."

AFC Telford's Adan George wheels away in celebration against Buxton Picture: Kieran Stoddart

Wilkin also provided updates on Piggott, Solademi and Allen-Hadley, and confirmed long-term absentees Hall and Pendley remain some way off a return.

"Jordan's got a bit of a knock which will have to be assessed on the day of the game," he explained. "David is not making the progress we would have liked. We would have hoped to have him back by now but that's not the case, and with Dylan we're still being dictated to by the concussion protocol, which is frustrating because it's out of our hands. It's not like he was knocked out cold, but we're working through the guidance.

"I'd say it's looking highly likely that none of those players will be available, so it gives some opportunities to other players to make an impact."

While they may be short on numbers there is no doubt that Telford will travel to Kidderminster high on confidence, especially given the fact they have already defeated Adam Murray's side this season.

Boss Kevin Wilkin, congratulates AFC Telford defender Orrin Pendley after the FA Cup win over Kidderminster Harriers, which featured Pendley's wonderful bicycle kick goal. Pic: Euan Manning Photography

"We probably got the rub of the green on the day," Wilkin recalls of the 3-1 FA Cup victory. "They're a very capable side, with good players in their team and they will be expecting to be up there this season as one of the title favourites.

"It's going to be really tough. They've got a good surface there which will hopefully be fair to both teams, and we're both in good form and it should be a cracking game.

"Away from home we'll be under the cosh at some stage, but we've got a good understanding in the group now and we've got every belief in ourselves."