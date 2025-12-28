Kevin Wilkin hails AFC Telford United's "focus" in Boxing Day success

The Bucks' record scorer Matty Stenson moved on to 60 goals for the club with a brace, which brought up a third successive league win and extended their unbeaten run to seven games in the National League North.

Telford climbed into 10th in the table, but Wilkin was particularly satisfied with the way his team managed to see out the win.

"Stenno comes up with a big goal for us, as he has many times this season, just to give us that cushion," Wilkin said.