"I love it when he's scoring goals" - Kevin Wilkin praises in-form Telford striker and calls for more 'priceless' contributions

The 23-year-old striker joined the club in the summer and has netted nine goals in 26 games already this term, despite featuring as a substitute more often than not.

It has left his manager, a former striker himself, 'delighted,' and the Bucks boss insisted the challenge is now for George to maintain his form and keep progressing.

Adan George takes the ball around Buxton goalkeeper Joe Young Pic: Kieran Stoddart

"It's always pleasing whoever gets a goal, but I'm delighted for Adan," Wilkin said. "He does work hard at his game and he's maybe been a little bit frustrated that he hasn't been able to get on the pitch a bit more this season.

"There's still plenty about his game that we've got to try and improve with him, but if he can keep scoring goals and learning on the job the it shows he's clearly moving in the right direction.

"He's a young man in a hurry who wants to progress himself, and that's great. I love it when he gets in the right places to score goals.

"Perhaps there's that little bit of link-up play outside the box that can be improved, but anyone who is scoring goals is priceless to any team.

"Having players in your side that can get you goals and win you games is crucial. You want players from all over the pitch weighing in and bringing that nice balance, especially if you've got two or three frontline contenders like we've arguably got with Adan, Stenno (Matty Stenson) and Remi (Walker).

"Dylan (Allen-Hadley) has weighed in with some goals, Jamie (Meddows) will expect to score a few, and hopefully there are a few sources of goals now in the group that can keep up to the level of work that we're showing at the moment and continue to improve it."