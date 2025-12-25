AFC Telford United preview: Bucks hoping for one last home victory to end 2025 on a high against Chester

The Bucks extended their unbeaten run to seven games in all competitions with a 2-0 win at Buxton on Saturday courtesy of two goals from Adan George, which pushed them one point behind their next opponents in 14th place.

And as Telford look to consolidate their place in the National League North, Wilkin admitted his side must not undo their good work in recent weeks with a poor performance over the festive period.

AFC Telford's Adan George wheels away in celebration having just scored his and his sides second goal Picture: Kieran Stoddart

"Keeping a clean sheet was really pleasing," Wilkin said. "Buxton weren't having the best of times themselves at the moment and there's plenty of ability and no lack of effort in their group, so to make the fantastic start that we did and to score the second at a good time was important.

"We stayed strong and resolute and found two big moments in front of goal which is pleasing, and that's what we'll have to do I'm sure against Chester as well.

"It's pleasing when you go away from home and win the game with two goals and a clean sheet. We've got to be really happy about that, but we've got to keep backing it up and that starts on Boxing Day.

"Chester are a big club at the level and they've certainly picked up recently," Wilkin added. "I believe they've sold out their allocation of tickets for the game which is fantastic and means there should be a fantastic atmosphere at the stadium.

AFC Telford manager Kevin Wilkin celebrates in front of the away fans following the 2-0 victory at Buxton Picture: Kieran Stoddart

"Like any team at this level they'll have their own ambitions, and I'd imagine they will be looking to at least make the play-offs, so it's going to be a tough game.

"That's what we want, we want tough games with their own challenges and games where you need to bring that extra bit of quality to the table to come through.

"Its a game we're really looking forward to. It's nice that we're going into Christmas off the back of a win and hopefully we can continue this little run going afterwards."

With the meeting with The Seals being the last game at the SEAH Stadium in 2025, the Bucks boss reflected on what has been a very productive year for Telford in front of their home crowd, with 12 wins, seven draws and just three defeats in the league, as well as the memorable FA Trophy comeback win over Altrincham this month.

Pandemonium at the Seah Stadium as AFC Telford come back to beat Altrincham in the FA Trophy (Picture: Jayden Porter)

"Having a promotion within the year was fantastic and will live long in the memory, and then some of the league and cup games that we've experienced there this season has shown that hopefully we are taking steps in the right direction," he said. "If we can get a strong home following like we've had at pretty much every game throughout the course of the season it would make for a great atmosphere.

"The fans have been brilliant with us all season home and away, and hopefully this is another game that they can lift us to be successful in."