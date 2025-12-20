Kevin Wilkin holds face-to-face conversation with 'frustrated' midfielder after goal-scoring return to the side

Armson, 35, has been a bit-part player for the Bucks this season after playing a starring role in last season's promotion, but made a crucial return to the side in Saturday's 4-3 victory over Altrincham in the FA Trophy.

After coming off the bench with 70 minutes on the clock, Armson took just ten minutes to make his mark with a near post header past Alty keeper Luke Hutchinson to kickstart Telford's comeback.

Kevin Wilkin and Jimmy Armson (Kieran Griffin)

His impact pleased his manager, who has revealed that he had held a one-on-one conversation with the midfielder - who he also managed at Nuneaton Borough and Brackley - to discuss his lack of game time.

"You need senior players that are able to show the younger lads the right and wrong way to do things, and Jimmy does exactly that," Wilkin said. "He gets on with his job even though he's frustrated, and he's really frustrated because he wants to be playing more.

"We had a conversation last week, face to face, about him wanting to play more, and he doesn't want to just be sat there as a bench warmer.

"I'm fully aware that he wants to play, just as all the lads do, and that's what we want.

"He's dragged us back into the game at 3-2 and he's kept us believing, and credit to him. He's a great character and a presence around the dressing room, and it was nice for him to show that he's still got plenty to offer."

If Armson is to regain a spot in the starting 11 he will likely have to displace one of Remi Walker, Khanya Leshabela or Alex Fletcher, the midfield trio who have started almost every game together this season.

"That's certainly an option," Wilkin replied when asked if Armson could be used from the start in midfield. "If any of those three drop their standards then clearly we'll need someone to bring in that's going to stay up to their work, and we'd look at Jimmy as being that player.

"I've put a lot of faith into those players and they've done pretty well for us up to this point, but like everybody they need to keep driving the standards forward."