"He's done a great job for us and long may that continue" - Kevin Wilkin pays tribute to 'record-breaker- Matty Stenson

Stenson took his goal tally in white and black to 58 with two stunning efforts in the 4-3 comeback victory against Altrincham on Saturday, as the Bucks came from 3-1 down with 10 minutes to play to progress to the fourth round of the FA Trophy.

With 15 goals already this term Stenson remains a crucial part of Wilkin's free-scoring side, and the Telford boss was full of praise for the striker ahead of this weekend's trip to Buxton.

AFC Telford United record goalscorer Matty Stenson went clear of Andy Brown with his brace (Picture: Jayden Porter)

"We know how good Matty can be if we get him in good goal scoring moments, and he proved that again against Altrincham," the Bucks boss said. "He has his own ideas on how the game should look, but over the last two and a bit seasons that I've worked with him I think he's shown that his fitness levels can increase, and they have, and hopefully they continue to increase because we know the more we can find him in those good moments more often than not you're going to get goals out of him.

"The club has invested heavily in him and he's done a great job for us so far, and long may that continue."

Stenson's two goals last weekend came from industrious work winning back possession off the opposition, something Wilkin admitted he wants to see more of from his number nine.

"He's done brilliantly to start getting deeper into games," he said. "That [work rate] wasn't as evident in the first half, but then all of a sudden he had the bit between his teeth and he does that.

"He's a great finisher, and hopefully he can keep building other areas of his game on top of that."