"We're having a right go" - Kevin Wilkin pleased with Telford goal record but insists his side are still far from clinical

The Bucks have scored 36 goals in their 21 National League North games this season, the most in the bottom half and the joint-sixth most out of any side in the division.

They hit another three in Tuesday's victory against Leamington, and while Wilkin is pleased to see his side up their with the best in the division for goal scoring, he still believes his side have a way to go before they can be truly happy with their output.

AFC Telford United against Southport (Kieren Griffin)

"I do feel that stats can be made to look how you want them to look at times so I don't get too carried away with them one way or another, but it is interesting," he said. "We've scored the most goals in the bottom half and still I'm griping about missed chances every week it seems.

"There are lots of positives, and I think that is fairly indicative of some of our play that we've shown this season.

"We are having a right go and we're a team that is far removed from the one I took over with, so hopefully we can continue to look upwards in the table.

"That's what I want to do. I don't want to be looking below us and it would be nice to change that mentality bit by bit with everybody at the club.

"We can feel encouraged by the fact that we're nearly at the halfway stage in the season now and a lot of learning and understanding has taken place."

Key to Telford's attacking exploits is Dylan Allen-Hadley, the 22-year-old who joined from Alvechurch last season.

Dylan Allen-Hadley goes past Fylde’s Lincoln Mcfayden Picture: Kieren Griffin

Despite missing a chunk of the season through injury, Allen-Hadley has netted four goals in his first season at step two, including two in his last three games after returning from a spell on the side lines.

"When you look at the impact he's had there's plenty of evidence to show what a big player he is for us, and will be moving forward," Wilkin said. "We've had to play a long period of the season without having Dylan available to us and that's credit to the rest of the group who've got on with their jobs and kept us really competitive.

"If we can Dylan fit and available to us on a more regular basis that would be great, because his attitude and application is clear for all to see.

"Like a lot of our players he's here to prove himself at this level, and his desire to work hard and improve his game is certainly there."