Kevin Wilkin: Telford players live 'game to game' as boss discusses rest, recuperation and squad rotation

The Bucks have played nine games since the start of November, while four midweek games in six weeks have left them with limited training sessions to work on things as a squad.

Wilkin has been able to rotate his forward players due to significant strength in depth in attacking areas, while defenders like Oliver Cawthorne and Jordan Cranston have sat games out in recent weeks.

AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin

"We're making good use of the whole squad and trying, where we can, to rest players," Wilkin said. "There's a balance of needing to win games and stay really competitive in games, but all the players' fitness will be measured and we'll have some that don't do a great deal in training leading into games.

"A lot of what we do in training will be in the classroom doing analysis, and on getting the players recovered and ready for Saturday."

However, three players that could do with more rest are midfield trio Alex Fletcher, Remi Walker and Khanya Leshabela, who have started every league game since August 30.

Khanya Leshabela has been a mainstay in Telford's side (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

"They certainly don't need anything physical, so we mainly focus on recovery sessions for them that will include the analysis on Altrincham in the classroom," Wilkin explained. "They're going from game to game, and people like Fletch thrive on playing football, that's how he keeps his fitness up.

AFC Telford United captain Alex Fletcher (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

"We don't have to do too much with him physically. Technically it can be a little bit different, but that's what he needs to maintain his fitness and we hope he does because he's been a major player for us this season.

"He captains us, and is very influential in how we play."