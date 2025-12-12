AFC Telford United preview: Bucks turn attention to FA Trophy as Kevin Wilkin seeks another successful cup run

The Bucks were unlucky to lose 2-1 at Sutton United in the FA Cup first round last month, missing out on a home tie against Shropshire rivals Shrewsbury Town in the second round.

However, after a run of five games unbeaten since their return to National League North action, Wilkin is keen to take Telford on a cup run like he did with the victorious Brackley Town side he lead to Wembley in 2018.

Kevin Wilkin and Jimmy Armson won the FA Trophy with Brackley Town (Kieran Griffin)

"We were a little bit annoyed with ourselves that we were knocked out of the FA Cup and didn't get to play against Shrewsbury last weekend," Wilkin said. "We wanted to try and have runs in the cup competitions this year and I think it's the first time in a while that we've progressed in both competitions at the same time.

"I've had my own experiences in the FA Trophy and I've been lucky enough to go all the way in it, and I'd love to do that with Telford.

"It's a tough game against senior opposition to us, and we know we need to be right at the races.

"We're really looking forward to it, but we really looked forward to the Sutton game and that didn't quite work out for us so we need to play as well as we know we're capable of, and if we do we can give them a game.

Action from Telford's defeat against Sutton (Kieran Griffin)

"It's an opportunity for us to play at home, and we need to make the best use of that. We know the good players that Altrincham have and we know how tough it's going to be, but we want to be pitting our wits against the best in non-league to see exactly where we are."

Wilkin also admitted he is grateful to be hosting the cup tie, rather than travelling to Altrincham as they had to with Sutton in the FA Cup.

"I know we've won a few away games in the cups this season, but you look at how long it took us to win away from home in the league and you'll see how difficult it is away from home," he said. "We always want to be at home, and we're lucky to have a strong following wherever we play. Hopefully we'll give them something to shout about.

AFC Telford United celebrate in their win over Oxford City (Euan Manning)

"I know Altrincham came unstuck against lower level opposition in the FA Cup, but they're making progress after the managerial change and there's obviously been a reaction from the players.

"We know it'll be a really tough game and we'll need to keep the back door shut if we're going to give ourselves a chance because they've got players that can take moments and score goals.

"We'll have to be right at the top of our game to beat them, and hopefully we will be."

Jordan Cranston and Ricardo Dinanga hope to be back fit and available for Telford, while David Solademi could also be in line for a return.