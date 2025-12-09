AFC Telford United preview: Trip to bottom side Leamington not 'must win' for Bucks as Kevin Wilkin calls for calm

The Bucks travel to Warwickshire to take on the side rooted to the bottom of the National League North, with The Brakes sitting on just 13 points from 19 games and winless since September 2.

Tonight's game will be the first meeting between the two sides since they met in the 2024 Southern Central Premier play-off final, which Kevin Wilkin's side lost 1-0 at New Bucks Head in front of over 5,000 supporters.

It was despair for the Bucks after defeat at home to Leamington in the 2024 play-off final (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

However, after a lot of changes at both clubs since then the Bucks boss insisted there is no sense that his side are out for revenge at the New Windmill Ground.

"We've moved on and a lot of time has passed," Wilkin said. "I think we have to look at it and just focus on it being a game that we want to win, and a game we potentially can win.

"We narrowly came out on the wrong side of it then, but this is a league game, it's totally different and there are three points on the line at the end of the day."

But given Leamington's league position and Telford's ambitions to secure themselves in the National League North, does Wilkin view this evening's clash as 'must win' for his side?

AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin

"It's not the last game of the season where we need a win at all costs," he answered. " Clearly we want to try and win , and I think every game in that sense is must win, but there's still more than half a season left to play.

"Yes, it would be nice to take the opportunity to put some more points on the board, and I'm sure Leamington will see it exactly the same.

"We need to keep things in perspective. It's a big game for both clubs and we both want to keep our step two status, at least, and start progressing."

Telford will be hoping to avoid an evening similar to their visit to 23rd-placed Alfreton Town earlier in the season, where they lost 1-0 to a side facing an uphill battle against relegation this term.

"With Leamington being below us in the table we look at it as a great chance to get three points," Wilkin admitted. "If any learning needs to be taken out of games like Alfreton it's that you can't take things for granted, and I know I'm repeating myself but it's about taking our chances.

AFC Telford United's Ammar Dyer battle for the ball against Alfreton Town Picture: Kieran Stoddart

"We didn't take the chances we needed to, and we have to keep chipping away and trying to improve situations.

"The lads want to improve, they want to get better and be more consistent themselves and as a group, and hopefully moving forward we can achieve that."

Telford will welcome Oliver Cawthorne back after the defender served his one-match ban during the Southport game on Saturday.

His return will likely see Jordan Cranston move back to his natural left back position, with Jamie Meddows freed to play higher up.