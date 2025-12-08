'Needs and wants to play more' - Kevin Wilkin confirms thinking behind outgoing AFC Telford loan

The 21-year-old striker, a summer signing, has been on the fringes for Kevin Wilkin's Bucks this term and has joined step three side Alvechurch on a two-month loan deal.

Former Harrogate frontman Ilesanmi has made just three National League North appearances for Telford, all as a substitute in August.

He has found himself behind nine-goal top goalscorer Matty Stenson and Adan George in the pecking order.

“He’s a good lad, a young man that needs to play more and wants to play more, and fortunately we've been able to strike up a deal with Alvechurch," said Wilkin.

"He's found himself down the pecking order a little bit. I have to make a decision as a manager, and the likes of Stenno (Matty Stenson), Adan (George), and one or two of the others have probably appeared in those areas ahead of him and within the squad as well.

"It's just where we find ourselves, and you're always looking to try and help players progress.

"He's needed to go out, perhaps before now, and get some games and a chance, and that's the best way he'll learn. Hopefully, he does so and comes back as an improved player.”

Ilesanmi was unable to make his Church debut in Southern Premier Central action on Saturday as the home clash against Real Bedford was rained off. He could feature in Tuesday's Worcestershire Senior Cup quarter-final at Evesham.

The Bucks were understood to have previously tried to loan the striker out at step two level circulated his name to the tier below last week.

Ilesanmi will return to the Bucks if there are any availability issues with Stenson or George.