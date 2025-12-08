'Nastiness' lacking as AFC Telford United struggle through 'steep learning curve'

The Bucks, who are 16th, have been unable to generate any real momentum upon their return to step two and could only claim a point from the 2-2 draw against Southport, who are three places lower, on Saturday.

The hosts led early on and at the break but the visitors fired back to lead within a little more than 10 minutes of the second period. Matty Stenson converted a rebounded penalty shortly after to draw his side level - and equalise Andy Brown in the AFC-era goal stakes.

Wilkin said his young side still have much to learn even close to the midpoint of the campaign.

“It's a steep learning curve for one or two out there, and it may feel a little bit tough and difficult at times, but that's where you want to find yourself," Wilkin said.

"It's a real competitive league with good players in it, and we've got good players in our group, and we can be exciting at times.

"We've got to understand that nastiness that we need to add to our game, throughout the pitch, not just in either penalty area, but in the middle third of the pitch as well.”

Wilkin added: “The lads are a little bit disappointed in there, but we've got another game Tuesday where we can hopefully pick it up where we left off.”

