Kevin Wilkin left with another familiar feeling as AFC Telford United only worthy of Southport draw

The Bucks failed to build on a fourth-minute opener from midfielder Remi Walker and had to fight back in the second period after the visitors had snatched two goals shortly after the break.

Talisman striker Matty Stenson bagged an equaliser with his 56th goal for the club - matching Andy Brown's record for the AFC-era - to secure a point against the side three places and two points below 16th-placed Telford.

Wilkin was frustrated his side were unable to build on a promising start and shouldered some of the blame for not suitably rallying his troops at the interval.

“I think we brought about our own problems," Wilkin said. "We didn't start the second half as we finished the first half. You have to respect that Southport have got some good players there.

"They've had some decent results lately, they've beaten teams that we haven't, so you know you're in for a tough game and a tough afternoon.

“We started terrifically well. It's a fantastic goal from Remi (Walker), and it gave us a nice platform from which to build, and we haven't been in too much danger in the first half.

"We've had to work hard against the ball at certain times, and again, respect that they can pass the ball, get into good areas, and have capable players.

"We've not allowed them into too many moments in the first period, but I think it’s my fault I haven't got the players up for (the second half) and understanding enough of when you're going to get a bit of reaction out of them (Southport) in the second period.

"We've been loose and made poor decisions at the start of the second half, and brought about, I wouldn’t say our own downfall, but we've given them enough encouragement to keep going and keep coming at us, and one's never enough in a game, is it?”

Wilkin, whose side head to basement boys Leamington on Tuesday night, did not see enough for his side to merit the win late on.

“We needed to build on that and put a bit of distance between us and them," the manager added. "I’m disappointed how we've fallen behind after looking really comfortable in the game, but again, we get a bit of reaction.

"It's fairly even from that point to the end, I think. We've had probably half chances, and so have they. Again, we haven't done enough to merit winning all three points.

“I felt for a little while in the second half that we weren't on it, and we were making poor decisions and weren't and couldn't get a foothold in the game. We kept encouraging Southport higher up the field. Certain players have got to take responsibility."