Kevin Wilkin calls for Telford to 'win ugly' ahead of meetings with Southport and Leamington

A feature of The Bucks' season has been them receiving praise from opposition managers, but often after games where Wilkin's side have not come away with all three points.

That was the case again on Saturday when they held promotion hopefuls Radcliffe to a 2-2 draw, but after coming away with one point instead of three Wilkin admitted he would rather win ugly than lose or draw in stylish fashion.

AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin Pic: Euan Manning Photography

"It is a small comfort that we have opposition managers praising us, but we need to win games," he said. "A manager at the level asked for the footage of our game against South Shields and when I spoke to him after he thought we gave them a really good game.

"A lot of managers in the division have been really complimentary about the way we've played which is nice, but that doesn't hide the fact that we really do need to win games.

"If it is in a more ugly fashion that might have to be the case, but at the moment we're playing some decent football and are having some good moments, we just need to be slightly better.

"Its three points that matters most and even after three games unbeaten we feel that we should have had more than five points.

"We've reflected on games where we've played well and maybe not come away with the result, and it's about understanding what we need to do to be that bit more clinical at both ends of the pitch."