AFC Telford United preview: Bucks looking to move away from relegation zone as in-form Southport come to town

With The Bucks sitting 16th in the National League North, and tomorrow's visitors two points and three places behind, a lot is at stake for the two sides looking to pull away from the relegation zone at the halfway point of the season.

Kevin Wilkin's side feel aggrieved to be so low in the division after several games where they were the stronger performing side without being clinical enough in front of goal, and after discussions with other managers at the level the Telford boss revealed The Sandgrounders are also highly thought of by opponents in the division.

"We've come up against a lot of managers who have been very complimentary of us recently, and having spoken to some people they've been very complimentary of Southport," Wilkin said. "Speaking to the guys at Radcliffe last weekend they were saying that they'd played Southport recently and feel that they're in a little bit of a false league position.

"They seem to be a whole lot more capable than their league position would suggest so we know it won't be easy, as we know going into every game.

"We know we've got to go out and try to win at home, and it'll come down to how well we can convert the moments and chances we create.

"One thing we know is that we don't keep enough clean sheets and that needs to improve, and then keep scoring goals at the other end.

"If we can make that shift forward we will win more games, without any shadow of a doubt."

AFC Telford United were victorious against 23rd place Oxford City last time out at the SEAH Stadium (Euan Manning)

With two games in four days against sides below the Bucks in the league, Wilkin is aware of the importance of extending his side's unbeaten run and pulling away from the relegation zone, which they currently find themselves four points clear of.

"When you chunk those games together it obviously changes the complexion of it all," he said. "I think it's important not to look at things in isolation and be a bit more open-minded about it.

"Whether we win or we don't I try to keep a broad view of things, because there are all sorts of situations and scenarios, but of course being at home against a side below us in the league is something we're well aware of the importance of.

"If we can take a calculated view of that and not get too wrapped up in the situation we'll give ourselves the best chance."

Kevin Wilkin celebrates AFC Telford United's victory over Oxford City (Euan Manning)

Telford will be without defenders Oliver Cawthorne (suspension), Orrin Pendley (ankle) and David Solademi (knee), meaning Jordan Cranston could be forced to vacate his preferred left back position and move alongside Jordan Piggott at the heart of the defence.

Jahdahn Fridye-Harper appears to be the obvious person to fill that full back void, but attacker Jamie Meddows has also impressed there when required.

The Bucks also hope to secure the signing of 24-year-old defender Edward Elewa-Ipakwu on non-contract terms to help ease their defensive concerns. He most recently played for Lancaster City in the Northern Premier League.