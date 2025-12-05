AFC Telford United announce signing of former-Manchester City academy defender

Elewa-Ipakwu, 24, joins The Bucks as a free agent having spent a number of weeks on trial with Kevin Wilkin's side, having previously played for Lancaster City, Hyde United and Colne.

Comfortable playing at centre back, right back or in midfield, Nigerian-born Elewa-Ipakwu initially joins Telford as cover for the suspended Oliver Cawthorne and the injured David Solademi and Orrin Pendley, all of whom will miss Saturday's game with Southport.

Telford have announced the signing of Edward Elewa-Ikpakwu

Kevin Wilkin said: "We've been quite impressed with what he's done in training, and hopefully he can come in and fill a bit of a void for us, and we'll see where it goes.

"He's trained with us for a couple of weeks now, been to a couple of games, so he kind of knows what we're about.

"He was put in contact with us and when we think there's a profile that might appeal to us we'll always get them in and have a look at them, and that's what we've done."