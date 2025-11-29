"I don't do bomb squads" - Telford boss sheds light on squad dynamics as young striker pushes for loan exit

Ilesanmi, 21, joined the club in the summer after his release from Derby County, with Wilkin describing him at the time as "a young, up-and-coming player that needs a run of games."

However, with no appearances to speak of for the former-Torquay loanee, the Bucks boss is now hoping to send him out on loan to kickstart his development ahead of a return to the SEAH Stadium

"Manny has been circulated for loan but at the moment there's nothing going there, and we've not been able to agree a deal with anybody yet on that front," Wilkin said. "We had half an eye on the future when we signed Manny, and he joined us before Adan (George) became available to us.

"With him and Matty there is a bit of a pecking order there at the moment and that's no secret, it's just how we see things at the moment.

"Manny is young and is going to keep improving, but he does need to go out and play some games now.

"That's really how he's going to progress. He's a good, honest lad who works hard at his game, and he just needs that bit of a break to go and get some regular game time, whether that's at step two where we've circulated him, or perhaps at step three if there still isn't much interest.

"There are possibly one or two other lads that will be offered for loan, we'll have to wait and see on that front because we've got a couple of injuries at the moment.

"David (Solademi), Orrin (Pendley) and Brandon (Hall) are all out at the moment, and our transfer targets are ever changing as well.

"I don't do bomb squads, that's not how I operate, and I want everybody to feel like they're a part of what we're doing.

"I actually spend more time talking to lads on the fringe of things or out of the squad more than the ones in the team. They're the ones that might be a little bit more disgruntled, but there are always going to be lads that miss out and I'd rather it be that way than be struggling to pick a full squad."

Fellow forward Ola Lawal is also believed to be keen on a temporary move away from the club in search of more regular minutes. He has featured nine times for the Bucks this term.