Kevin Wilkin insists strong Telford performances will bring the results they need

The Bucks boss was speaking after his side won 4-0 against Oxford City in a result that pulled them three points clear of the National League North relegation zone.

And with six games to go before 2026, Wilkin is confident the results will look after themselves if his side show similar levels of performance as they did on Tuesday night.

Kevin Wilkin celebrates AFC Telford United's victory (Euan Manning)

"I'm like everybody else, I want to feel like we are achieving all the time," he said. "I don't get too far ahead of it because I know the disappointment that can bring, and especially if you do start to get a little bit carried away with things.

"I've been in the game for too long now to let my emotions go one way or another, and for that reason I don't really set those targets, certainly not publicly.

"There are games that you look at and thing that, on the face of it, you should really win, and then there are games that you expect to be a struggle, and if you do win them you've done exceptionally well.

AFC Telford United celebrate in their win over Oxford City (Euan Manning)

"I keep a lot of those thoughts to myself in terms of where we are and where I think we should be, and then maybe take a view on it depending on the way we've performed.

"The performances, and then working that back and looking at the players that we've got available to us at the time, I do try and look at it in a fairly broad fashion.

"I don't necessarily nail it down and say that I want a certain amount of points at a certain time of the season, because very often it can unfold in a totally different way to what you would expect."