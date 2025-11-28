AFC Telford United preview: Bucks head to weakened Radcliffe in search of first away win in 17 games

The Bucks head into Saturday's game off the back of their biggest league win of the season against Oxford City on Tuesday night. The 4-0 win was as convincing as it was crucial for Kevin Wilkin's side, and pulled them three points clear of the National League North drop zone.

Opponents Radcliffe have their own issues coming into the clash with Telford, with top scorers Rio Clegg and Jordan Hulme both suspended after picking up red cards in a defeat to Peterborough Sports last weekend.

And after a 2-0 defeat to Southport in midweek, Wilkin is expecting to come across a wounded animal when they arrive at Stainton Park.

AFC Telford United celebrate in their win over Oxford City (Euan Manning)

"I haven't seen so much of them because logistically it can be quite difficult, but clearly you can see from their league position that they've been really strong for most of the season," the Bucks boss said. "It's not always a good thing to be playing teams away from home when they're off the back of a couple of defeats.

"They'll want to show a response and a reaction, and from their league position we know they're capable of doing exactly that.

"We respect them and what they're doing, and their management team are guys that understand the level and have done very well in their careers.

"I've been able to trust my players and I know that we're capable of going toe to toe with these sorts of teams."

In several games this season Telford have proved just that, none more obvious than the 1-1 draw against league-leaders South Shields at the SEAH Stadium last weekend.

AFC Telford United's Jordan Piggott celebrates his late headed equaliser against South Shields. Pic: Kieren Griffin

However, they are still yet to showcase their quality in full away from home, even if they received plaudits for their showings at Chorley and Darlington earlier in the season.

This weekend could be their best chance yet against a promotion-chasing side without their two top scorers, but Wilkin insisted The Boro are not where they are in the league because of just two players.

"We're mindful of the suspensions, but they wouldn't be in the position they are in without a squad with some real depth," he said. "It's not just about 11 players, it's about 18 or 20 or 22, whatever that number might be.

"They'll have players in the group that will be able to come in and build on what's already there, and do a very good job I'm sure.

Kevin Wilkin celebrates AFC Telford United's victory (Euan Manning)

"I can't worry about what team they put out, I can only focus on the team we put out and be as effective as we possibly can.

"That's always my main focus, and if we can bring some consistency to our game then great."

Telford expect to be without long term absentees Brandon Hall and Orrin Pendley for another week at least, while new signing David Solademi is hoping that a knock to his knee will settle down in time to make the trip to Greater Manchester.