AFC Telford United preview: Bucks ready to 'carry the fight' to strugglers Oxford City in search of first win since October

The Bucks picked up what could prove to be a crucial point at the weekend courtesy of Jordan Piggott's 88th minute header, bouncing back just four minutes after Cedwyn Scott had opened the scoring for the visitors at the SEAH Stadium.

Wilkin's side are back at home again for their third midweek game of the month, and with a side below them in the National League North heading to town the Telford boss is well aware of the opportunity at stake to pick up their first league win since October 25.

AFC Telford United's Jordan Piggott celebrates his late headed equaliser against South Shields. Pic: Kieren Griffin

"It will absolutely be different and will present a whole different set of challenges," Wilkin said. "On Saturday South Shields came and played with a confidence that comes with the league position that they're in, and the way that they set up and play.

"Oxford will be different and that's something that we've got to adapt to and make sure that we impose ourselves on the game like we did on Saturday, and as soon as we do that we will give ourselves a real chance.

"Oxford are scrapping and battling and aren't having the season that we would have hoped, which puts them in a similar position to ourselves and makes it a massive game for both of us.

"They've got capable players, as every side does at this level, so we certainly can't take them lightly.

"We can't switch off and we have to pick up where we left off against South Shields and really carry the fight to them."

AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin

Like Telford, Oxford City are yet to pick up a win on the road in the league this season, and with three draws and six defeats from their nine away games this term they have the worst record in the division.

They have also recently suffered an injury to their goalkeeping department, with first choice shot-stopper Sam Lewis side-lined.

He has been replaced by former-Telford loanee Jamie Pardington, who played one game for the Bucks this season when they were dealing with their own issues between the sticks.

Jamie Pardington (Getty Images)

While first choice goalkeeper Brandon Hall is still out with a broken wrist and defender Orrin Pendley is awaiting the results of a scan on his ankle, Telford did welcome forward Dylan Allen-Hadley back into the fold on Saturday.

Defender David Solademi was missing from the matchday squad against South Shields with his own fitness concerns, and while Wilkin suggested his problems were not too serious he was not expecting him to feature this evening.

Saturday's game was also time for celebration, as Remi Walker and Jordan Piggott were awarded special shirts to mark their 100th and 150th matches for the club respectively.

"It's great for us to have players that feel an association with the club and want to stay here longer than has previously been the case," he said. "They've developed into really good players and people, and have been really consistent during my time at the club."