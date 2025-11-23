'They may disagree with that' - Kevin Wilkin content after AFC Telford make late point

Telford stalwart Jordan Piggott headed in two minutes from time for a share of the National League North spoils after Cedwyn Scott had appeared to net the winner for Shields four minutes earlier.

The visitors, recently beaten by Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup first round, dominated the ball in the first period but were limited to little on Josh Gracey's goal.

Bucks boss Wilkin felt his side looked more like themselves after the interval and were good value for the point.

"I think the point is probably a fair result," said Wilkin. "They started the game much better than us.

"We played too long and didn't make passes and allowed them to dictate the game and dominate the game for the opening 20 to 25 minutes.

"When we started to pass the ball and back them up a little bit and trust in one another a bit more and stopped going quite as direct as we did, we became more competitive and certainly when we were able to regroup at half-time, we came out in the second-half with a purpose that we've come to expect from ourselves at home."

The contest wore on towards an apparent stalemate before Shields frontman Scott converted a header from a free-kick.

The SEAH Stadium was not deflated for too long, though, as the hosts' Piggott - who the previous weekend marked 150 games for the club - rose to power in a dramatic late equaliser.

"I think probably up until the midway point of the second half, for all South Shields's possession, we probably had the better moments," added Wilkin.

"They may disagree with that. Overall, you would have to say a draw is probably a fair result, albeit either side could have gone and won it towards the end.

"We've had two or three there where we've forced the goalie into a save, then put the rebounds over the bar or not worked the target. Similarly, so have they. I think, all things being considered, I certainly feel we deserve the point out of it."

Wilkin's side remain 17th, just clear of the bottom four in an increasingly congested bottom half of the National North.

They return to action quickly and face 22nd-placed Oxford City at the SEAH Stadium on Tuesday evening.