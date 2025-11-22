Telford goalkeeper merry-go-round back under control as Kevin Wilkin reflects on 'far from ideal' situation

The Bucks have fielded a remarkable seven different goalkeepers this season, or eight if you count midfielder Jimmy Armson's heroic cameo off the bench after Brandon Hall picked up an injury in the 3-2 victory over Peterborough Sports.

Alfie Brooks started the first three games of the season before leaving to join Wolves' academy. Hall stepped in to reclaim his starting spot after two years at the club, but lasted just four games before breaking his wrist in September.

Brandon Hall (Kieren Griffin Photography)

Stan Amos was drafted in from Wolves to cover one game, but he had to replaced ahead of the FA Cup tie with Kidderminster Harriers due to being cup-tied after featuring for Stourbridge in the same competition. Another Wolves youngster Josh Gracey was added to the ranks.

Gracey has featured more than any other keeper for Telford this season, with ten appearances, but his responsibilities on the international stage with Northern Ireland have left Telford short during the October and November international breaks.

Josh Gracey, 17, impressed on his debut for AFC Telford United in the victory over Kidderminster Harriers having joined on loan from the Wolves academy. Pic: Euan Manning Photography

Jamie Pardington was loaned in from Lincoln for a game in October, with the view of him covering again a month later. However, an injury at his parent club meant he was recalled, leaving Wilkin short yet again.

Former Derby County youngster Harvey Randle was brought in on non-contract terms to cover last week's trip to Marine, before another Wolves youngster, 16-year-old Xander Grieves, filled in during the FA Trophy win at Chesham.

However, with no more international breaks until March, by which time Brandon Hall should have recovered from his injury, Wilkin is hoping Gracey will remain at the club and keep a settled spot in the starting 11.

"It's been far from ideal," the Bucks boss said with a laugh. "It hasn't been easy, and Brandon is still a good way off from being available again, but Wolves have been pleased with the minutes that Josh has been getting and he's enjoyed his time here so that gives us a clearer picture now.

"Hopefully he stays fit and up to his form, and continues to grow into his career because I know Wolves and ourselves have high hopes for him."

Wilkin also confirmed that Harvery Randle will remain in training with the club for the time being on non-contract terms, meaning he will be able to play if required.