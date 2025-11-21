"Goals are what we're searching for" - Telford boss delivers simple message to 'super-subs' searching for starts

The young Bucks forward was the hero in the FA Trophy last weekend with his stoppage time winner off the bench at Chesham United, his first goal for the club.

And as competition for places in attacking areas ramps up, Wilkin insisted Williams must add to that tally if he is to cement a spot in the starting 11.

Charlie Williams (centre) Credit Kieren Griffin

"We've got lots of players that can play out wide or in the number 10 role, and I'm sure from Charlie's perspective he'll feel he's probably been a little bit unfortunate not to have played a bit more," Wilkin said. "He's got himself into a lot of good areas and probably should have more goals and assist to his name.

"That will be the key for Charlie, if he can show more of what he showed at Chesham. It was a terrific goal and we're all delighted for him because he's shown a good attitude throughout the season.

"He will have been frustrated to have not played more consistently, but such is the depth that we've got on either flank you sometimes find yourself behind someone in good form.

"It's about nailing down your spot, and I think if he had converted one or two more of the chances he's had he probably would have had more of an opportunity.

"When you've got players delivering on a regular basis you're in a good place, and that's what we're searching for.

"We've got Ricardo (Dinanga) who has done alright, we've got Jamie (Meddows) on one side who has done really well and then Rhys Hilton who like Charlie will have been frustrated with coming off the bench more often than not.

"We have got a lot of good options and now we want to see some really solid displays with goals. That's what we're searching for."