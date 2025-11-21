AFC Telford United preview: League leaders head to town as Bucks search for winning formula

Despite being less than halfway through the National League North season the Bucks have already squandered a shocking 18 points from winning positions, one more than the 17 they have on the board themselves.

Eight of those have come in their last three league games, in defeats to Merthyr Town and Marine, as well as the draw at Macclesfield, while another example came in a 3-1 home defeat to second-placed AFC Fylde in October.

And with the side sitting one place above The Coasters heading to the SEAH Stadium this weekend, Wilkin knows his side cannot afford to give up the upper hand should they get it.

AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin

"There are lots of occasions where we've given ourselves a chance and then haven't taken anything from the games, and I'm trying to unpick why that is," he explained. "We've got to show a bit more understanding about how we get to the end of games with the points in the bag because I think we've competed pretty well throughout the course of the season, but we've got to move that up a notch now and close games out for three points and move ourselves up the division.

"We've had conversations about it, and it might just be a case of strengthening the lads up a bit.

"We tend to start games relatively well, so whether it's that extra little bit of strength that we need to go and find, maybe. We want to be fitter and stronger, and we've got some young men that are still making their way to that point at the moment."

AFC Telford United players celebrate (Kieran Griffin Photography)

Opponents South Shields arrive full of confidence and sitting pretty at the top of the league, with 39 points from their 17 games. They were recently dumped out of the FA Cup by Shropshire rivals Shrewsbury Town, who set up a tie with Sutton United, the side that knocked Telford out, in round two.

"They're top of the league for a reason," Wilkin said. "We know how strong the league is, so for them to be at the top shows the quality they have.

"They've got a lot of players in the side that have been there, done it and got the t-shirt, so I don't doubt it's going to be a real stiff challenge for us.

"We know we can compete if we do things right, and hopefully we can do something similar to what we did against Kidderminster and make life uncomfortable for South Shields."

Telford will be without Brandon Hall and Orrin Pendley again this weekend, with the latter set to undergo a scan on an ankle injury that has lingered for the last month.

They will have Josh Gracey back from international duty between the sticks, bringing an end to the goalkeeping merry-go-round that has seen them field seven different players between the sticks this term.

Dylan Allen-Hadley is also back in contention after a spell out with injury.