Chesham United v AFC Telford United: Bucks begin Trophy hunt with National South trip

It has been a barren spell since Gavin Cowan led the Bucks to the semi-final against Leyton Orient, then off the National League, who narrowly prevailed 3-1 on aggregate.

The third round - three times between 2020 and 2022 - has been the best since. That is not saying much, though, given the Bucks begin their journey in round two as is the case with Saturday's trip to National League South outfit Chesham.

Though not quite their dour recent FA Cup record until this term, there have been some embarrassments in recent seasons - Hadley, Stourbridge or even Quorn, anyone?

Defeat at Chesham will be no banana skin or upset. A fellow step two outfit, 'The Generals' are firmly lodged mid-table in 12th with six wins, six draws and five defeats in the southern standings.

Hardy Bucks fans heading to Buckinghamshire and Chesham's Meadow home will be wary of another bout of travel sickness, though surely an accompaniment to away fixture they will be used to by now.

Tuesday night's frustrating 2-1 National North defeat at Marine was a day shy of exactly 11 months since Kevin Wilkin's men last won in the league on their travels.

The frustration only increased from the promise of a first-half lead via Ammar Dyer's first Bucks goal, only to be cancelled out by two in the space of a couple of minutes after the hour on Merseyside.

There is heart to be taken, at least, that Telford do recall how to win away from the SEAH Stadium in a non-regulation league fixture.

Play-off success at Kettering in May and the remarkable 6-0 FA Cup trouncing of Darlington last month stands up the theory Wilkin's men can pull through when it is all on the line.

Some supporters will rank Trophy progress not as important as Telford's National North status, which took a hit in midweek as defeat left the Bucks just a point clear of the drop zone.

Josh Gracey, AFC Telford's on-loan Wolves goalkeeper, is unavailable due to Northern Ireland under-19 international commitments. Pic: Euan Manning Photography

But many Bucks fans will dare to dream and feel a repeat of the run under Cowan, to a hair's breadth from Wembley, is not beyond them.

And with that, those heading south will hope the competition is viewed as with as much significance as possible.

Boss Wilkin has his work cut out once again to ensure Telford are covered between the sticks.

In what is becoming almost comedy sketch-like, the Bucks will hunt a seventh goalkeeping of the season - eight if you include midfielder Jimmy Armson's heroics for much of a clash in September - for the second round tie.

Wolves loan talent Josh Gracey is on international duty with Northern Ireland's under-19s and will miss out. Former Derby youngster Harvey Randle, 22, deputised at Marine but is cup tied for Saturday.

Wilkin will ponder a return to the starting ranks for Oliver Cawthorne after the defender was among the substitutes on Tuesday.

Striker Matty Stenson is at least available after serving his one-match ban in midweek for five yellows for Telford, three times winners and twice a runner-up in the Trophy.