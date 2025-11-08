Kevin Wilkin: Defensive addition crucial as 'frustrating' injury issues linger for Telford stars

The Bucks announced the signing of the 23-year-old from Alfreton Town shortly before Tuesday's 4-2 defeat at home to Merthyr Town.

Solaedmi made his debut that evening alongside Jordan Piggott at centre back, with Orrin Pendley and Oliver Cawthorne still side-lined with injury, and despite the result Wilkin was pleased to see a long-term target in Telford colours at last.

Action from AFC Telford's 4-2 defeat at the hands of Merthyr Town (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

"When David was previously at Alvechurch we knew about him and liked what he offered as a player," Wilkin said. "It was interest that we certainly did consider progressing, but Alfreton stepped in at the time and for whatever reason we didn't make a move.

"He went there and enjoyed a good period there towards the end of last season, but has probably struggled a bit with them this season through injury, and it's been a bit stop-start for him.

"He's fit and well again now, and hopefully he can come in and really bolster us.

"It helps that he knows Ammar and Dylan so he already has some contact there, and it's a decent bunch that we've got here and they'll make him welcome, and hopefully he'll fit in seamlessly."

Ammar Dyer and David Solademi in action against Telford last season for Alvechurch

Solademi was withdrawn after 67 minutes on Tuesday evening, and Wilkin admitted that was a decision he made with both the game situation and the 23-year-old's fitness in mind.

"It was a little bit of both really," he said. "Merthyr came out and certainly asked a lot of questions of us and we didn't have as much control in the game as we would ordinarily have liked, which probably made it a difficult game for him to come in and make his debut in.

"I thought he got better as the game went on and he looked more assured, and hopefully through working with him we can get his fitness levels up to a really high standard and allow him to have a good effect with us."

Solademi's arrival looks even more timely after Wilkin revealed he does not expect either Orrin Pendley or Oliver Cawthorne to return to fitness this weekend.

"Orrin's still not happy with his ankle," Wilkin revealed. "He did pretty much all of the session before the Sutton game and then felt discomfort, so that's taking a little longer than we expected which is frustrating.

"With Oliver we need to see how he comes through training sessions first, and until he does that I'd be unsure if there's a chance he'll make the game on the weekend."