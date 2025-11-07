AFC Telford United preview: Bucks hoping to right wrongs with '90 minute performance' at Macclesfield

The Bucks travel to Macclesfield tomorrow for another meeting with a newly-promoted side, having been put to the sword by a ruthless Merthyr Town side on Tuesday night.

Telford have lost to the two fellow newly-promoted sides they have faced this season - Bedford Town and Merthyr - and face another tough test against the full-time outfit in Cheshire.

Matty Stenson netted a 14th-minute opener for AFC Telford, but they slipped to a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Merthyr Town (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

"When you look at some of the names on the team sheet you see a lot of big names," he said. "They are a side with a lot of good qualities and some strong players within the group. They have had a strong season so far and they will be expecting to be right up there in and around it come the end of the season.

"They are a side and a club that should be challenging for promotion at this level, so we know we're in for a difficult game on Saturday, and we have to be prepared for that.

"Every game is difficult as we know, and we have made things more difficult than they needed to be in our last two games.

"We need to get back to the levels that we have shown against most sides that we've played this season, and if we can hopefully we can make a good game of it."

Kevin Wilkin (Picture: Jayden Porter)

The record against newly-promoted sides, along with Telford's struggle away from home, is something Wilkin is keen to address as quickly as possible.

"It's something that we've got to try and address and got to try and improve on," he admitted. "I don't think our away performances have been bad this season, generally they've been okay, but we want points on the board more than anything else.

"We know that it's the most important thing, and I don't think [the away record] is down to necessarily a psychological factor.

"We just need to start finishing the chances that we're creating, and pulling a performance together for the full 90 minutes.

"That's all we need to do. We should have won the game at Hereford and we let it slip, and we've got to cut out these errors.

"Generally when we've conceded goals they've been down to our errors, and while we have improved on that we need to improve again.

"The lads have proved to themselves that they can compete and create chances at this level, but if you want to stay at this level you have to be on the right side of those small margins.

"You look at the Merthyr game and you could make a case that we deserved something out of the game given the chances we created, but they were clinical and we weren't.

"We know we can create chances and that does give us a lot of heart and belief, but now it's about piecing all that together on a more regular basis, starting at Macclesfield."