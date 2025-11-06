AFC Telford United confirm departure of play-off winning captain

The 24-year-old joined the Bucks in February from Bromsgrove Sporting and became a key part of the side that went on to secure promotion to the National League North through the play-offs last term.

He had signed terms to keep him at the Seah Stadium until the summer of 2026 and started the season as captain, retaining his spot at the base of Telford's midfield.

However, after picking up an injury in the 1-0 defeat at home to Buxton, Rowe was replaced in the side by former Tamworth midfielder Alex Fletcher, and has not started a game for Telford since August.

A club statement read: "Following discussions with manager Kevin Wilkin, Luke expressed his wish to leave, and out of respect for Luke and his contribution to the club, we have reluctantly agreed."

After going unbeaten in the 13 games he played for Telford in the 2024/25 season, Rowe made just seven appearances for Kevin Wilkin's side this season.

AFC Telford United's Luke Rowe

He finishes with a total of 37 games for the club, including 17 he made during his first spell at the club in the 2022/23 season.

Wilkin added: "For my part, I'm disappointed to lose him.

"Luke came in and had a fantastic effect last season and, obviously, he's been frustrated by the lack of game time this season.

"I've gone with the lads that have been there, and I think they've been really consistent, and from a football perspective, I'm comfortable with the decision.

"You want a strong squad, and Luke would have been part of what I think is a strong squad.

"I'm disappointed, and I've loved working with him. It's unfortunate, but these things happen, and we have to move on, and of course, we wish him well."