AFC Telford United preview: No time for disappointment as Bucks look to bounce back from cup exit against Merthyr Town

The Bucks return to National League North action after Saturday's defeat at Sutton United knowing victory could take them into the top half and extend their unbeaten league run to four games as they continue to search for consolidation at step two.

It would be wrong to think there will not still be some disappointment within the squad after the weekend's result, but manager Kevin Wilkin is hoping that it can be used to secure a positive outcome from this evening's fixture ahead of a busy month for his side.

Action from Telford's defeat against Sutton (Kieran Griffin)

“Obviously, the cup run brings about some cancellations in our league campaign, and we've got to fit those games in," he said. "November's going to be a really busy period for us, but the thing for me now is that the next game comes along very quickly.

"We've got to rest up and can't feel sorry for ourselves. I don't think they're the sort of group that will feel sorry for themselves. I hope not, and it is about the reaction you show, back at home.

"They're a terrific bunch of lads who are talented and have played some really strong performances.

"We probably didn't get quite what we deserve [against Sutton], but that is football, and we have to understand that, and that's the bit we need to learn together; dusting yourself down, going and wanting to do it all again.”

Kevin Wilkin after the defeat at Sutton (Kieran Griffin)

The busy period means Wilkin may be forced to rotate his options, particularly in attacking areas, to avoid a similar injury crisis to the one the Bucks currently face in defence.

On Saturday the Telford boss made two double substitutions that highlighted their attacking depth, and Wilkin admitted all of them are fighting hard for a starting spot.

“It's always a difficult one; you take Stenno off, who obviously can get you a goal at any given stage, but he's worked his socks off for whatever, 80 minutes, and, you know, Adan (George) has done well for us," said Wilkin. "We can all split hairs about whether he should stay on or somebody should stay on or come off or whatever it might be, and you're trying to be fair to the lads that are on that bench and itching to have a chance at the moment.

AFC Telford United striker Matty Stenson fires a shot goalwards

“Ola (Lawal) has not had a lot of minutes lately, and he's got out there and done really well, and that's great, I think, for the overall group.

"It's important that they keep fighting hard for one another, and we will be defined by subs that either get off the bench or get a start at some stage, coming in and really carrying the fight to the opposition, and there's plenty of lads that I hope will do exactly that.”

There remains doubts about the fitness of centre backs Orrin Pendley and Oliver Cawthorne, as well as winger Dylan Allen-Hadley. All three may need more time out ahead of a return at the weekend.