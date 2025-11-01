"I find it disappointing" - Kevin Wilkin discusses scrapped replays, penalty shootouts and Telford's away fans ahead of FA Cup clash

The Bucks were drawn away at the National League side in their first game at this stage of the competition since 2017, and will have to win at Gander Green Lane if they are to progress.

That is because of a controversial decision made by the Football Association in 2024 to scrap replays, which critics believe was made to appease Premier League clubs at the expense of the rest of the pyramid.

AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin celebrates. Pic: Euan Manning Photography

"I find it disappointing," he began. "If you can hold a side that play over and above the level you compete at to a draw away from home then why shouldn't you be able to realise a home tie and a replay?

"I don't understand it, and I don't think the competition should be dictated to by the Premiership. Unfortunately though it is, and teams like us have to deal with that.

"I know first hand how lucrative replays can be, and clubs like us and many others are in need of extra revenue which those games bring.

"I would prefer the option of a replay to be there and I think it's the fairest way of deciding things, but I don't make those decisions and have to just get on with it."

The result of the ban on replays means the game must be decided this afternoon, and that means a penalty shootout is possible.

"That's not at the top of my mind to be honest," Wilkin said on the topic. "The 90 minutes and then the 120 minutes of football is what I'm focusing on, and then if it ends up going to penalties then so be it.

"What can we do? We get together two nights a week to train together, so we just haven't got the time or availability to be able to plan for that.

"It's a mental challenge and a technical challenge rather than a physical challenge, and we just have to make sure we have enough to cope should we get there."

Wilkin's final word went to the Telford supporters set to travel down to South London this afternoon.

"They've been amazing all season," he said. "It's very appreciated by players and management, and we generally always seem to travel in good numbers.

"If we can find more of that and reward them by winning games everyone will be happy, and we want nothing more than that."