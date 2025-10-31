Fresh injury concerns for AFC Telford United as five key players face nervous wait on fitness

Defenders Oliver Cawthorne, Orrin Pendley and Ammar Dyer have all been nursing knocks, with Cawthorne withdrawn in the first half of last weekend's 2-1 triumph over Worksop Town, and Dyer and Pendley missing from the matchday squad.

Winger Dylan Allen-Hadley has also been absent through injury in recent weeks, and with fresh concerns over Saturday's man of the match Jamie Meddows Kevin Wilkin could be taking a depleted squad down to South London.

Orrin Pendley may be rushed back into the Telford side following their defensive injury crisis Pic: Euan Manning Photography

"You'll never have a season where everything goes your way," the Bucks boss said. "We know we'll have to face some adversity and that's certainly been the case with losing the players we have done.

"The one thing we didn't want last weekend was to lose one of our centre halves and unfortunately that's exactly what happened, but we have to deal with it with the players that we have available.

"We've got characters within the group that will just put their shoulders back and deal with the situation, and on Saturday we did exactly that.

"We should have won the game more comfortably against Worksop, but the most pleasing thing is that we did win the game.

"With Crano (Jordan Cranston) sliding across and Jamie (Meddows) filling in at left back we got on with the challenge that we faced, and they were brilliant.

Jamie Meddows filled in at left back last weekend, but is also a slight injury concern after requiring treatment in Telford's training session on Tuesday

"It's no disrespect to anybody but we know that with everybody available our defence would look a lot different to what it did on Saturday, but when you're looking at our squad it is good to know about your players and their adaptability to play in different positions and in different situations within games."