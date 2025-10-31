AFC Telford United preview: Bucks search for cup upset in trip to National League bottom side Sutton United

The Bucks have reached this stage of the competition for the first time since the 2017/18 season, and while they missed out on a big tie against a League One side they will surely fancy their chances against the side bottom of the division above.

Sutton have picked up just one league win in 16 games this season and sit at the foot of the division, and recently sacked former Shrewsbury Town striker Steve Morrison as manager, replacing him with former Worthing Head Coach Chris Agutter.

One of the 37-year-old's first acts as U's boss was to secure a place in the first round with a replay victory over Farnham Town, and Telford boss Kevin Wilkin believes Saturday's opponents have improved since the managerial change.

AFC Telford United are hoping to reach the second round of the FA Cup for just the second time in their history (Kieran Griffin Photography)

"I know Sutton have got a deep squad with lots of good players in the group, and under their new manager they're certainly looking capable," he began. "I know they won't be pleased with their league position, but we're certainly going to be very respectful of them.

"They came through a really difficult game against Farnham and showed a little bit of character, which you need in games like that.

"Saturday will be the same and we know the FA Cup can galvanise any team's season. If you can get a run in the cup it brings with it that extra bit of confidence and a diversion from your league campaign that can be good for you at the right stage."

AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin

The Telford boss added that he is no stranger to team's showing very different form in league and cup competitions, and insisted Sutton's poor start in the National League will mean nothing come kick off tomorrow afternoon.

"Players often strive to perform in the FA Cup for some reason," he said. "Whatever the reason for that is I can't quite put my finger on it, but maybe there is a freeness to be able to go out and play without the squeeze and the pinch you can feel in a league campaign.

"That might well be the case, and obviously you're always looking for players who perform in all competitions which I think we've got. We've been consistent in two competitions this season and hopefully that remains the case on Saturday."

The match will be played at Gander Green Lane which hosted League Two football as recently as the 2023/24 season, and Wilkin is hopeful that the playing surface will suit his side's style of play.

"It's a decent surface and with the way we set up to play you would hope it will lend itself to our passing game," he said. "It's a passing surface, it's nice and flat with plenty of grass on it and I'd rather play on it than an artificial surface.

"It's similar to what we're used to at home, so hopefully we can take advantage of that."