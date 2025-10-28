Matty Stenson free to lead AFC Telford frontline in FA Cup despite ban fears

There were concerns the striker would be forced to sit out the eagerly awaited contest through suspension after racking up the cautions.

But Stenson, who is closing in on Andy Brown's 56-goal record for the club in its AFC-era, is expected to be available to lead the line for Kevin Wilkin's side as they attempt to cause an upset against higher-ranked Sutton and reach the second round for the first time since 2014.

One of Stenson's five yellows this term came in the Cup and competition-specific disciplinary rules look to have ensured that Stenson, who scored from the penalty spot in the win against Worksop on Saturday, will be permitted to feature.

The forward had to avoid a booking on Saturday, which would have triggered a suspension for sure, and did so.

“I think that's where it's at, and fair play to him for not getting booked," said Wilkin.

“Again, he works really hard for us. He showed a bit of belief and character to convert the penalty after missing one in the week, so yeah, a big player for us, one we need in the group and in the team.”

Stenson netted 32 goals last season to help Telford to promotion via the play-offs.

He has eight goals so far this term - including four in the FA Cup with the Bucks set to play in the first round for the first time since 2017.