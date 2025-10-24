Kevin Wilkin - Telford out to win games, not to make friends

After Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Hereford, Bulls boss Paul Caddis heaped praise on the Bucks for their first half performance, and admitted he had tried to bring several players to Edgar Street prior to their moves to Shropshire.

Caddis is the latest National League North manager to be complimentary of Telford after a game against them, but the man in charge at Telford will be paying little attention to the pleasantries his side are receiving until they have more points on the board.

AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin Pic: Euan Manning Photography

"The most important thing for me is picking up points, regardless of how we do it," Wilkin said. "There can be grey areas within people's opinions after games depending on what end of the result they have been on, but I know [praise from opposition managers] has been quite a common thing this season.

"People have been able to pay us little compliments this season which is kind of nice, but the most important thing is picking up points.

"Once we are doing that on a consistent basis I'm sure the compliments will be great, but I'd rather win in a scruffy way and get no compliments than play well and be left frustrated like we were on Tuesday.

"Playing well and picking up points is clearly what we want to achieve and we've done it on occasions already this season.

"We just need to make sure we are doing it on a more regular basis if we can, and everything else can come after that."

Telford will be hoping that Worksop Town boss Craig Parry will not join the list of managers to praise them after taking points from them when they host The tigers tomorrow afternoon.