AFC Telford United preview: Telford must overcome physical battle against Worksop Town to continue good form

The Bucks picked up another point in midweek during a 1-1 draw at Hereford, although Kevin Wilkin's side left feeling frustrated that they were once again unable to turn a dominant performance into a victory on the road.

However, back at the SEAH Stadium this weekend Telford will fancy their chances of backing up last weekend's 4-1 home win against Scarborough with another triumph, but will have their work cut out against an experienced side who will bring the fight to them.

AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin

"Worksop are a team full of players that have been there and done it at this level," Wilkin explained. "They do carry a physical presence and they have proven that they are a very capable side, but we're at home and we're enjoying our football at the moment.

"Hopefully we will be able to to get almost everybody back on the field after Tuesday, and pick up from where we left off last weekend against Scarborough.

"I think the game will come slightly too early for Orrin (Pendley), but we're hopeful about Dylan and Khanya.

"We will have Khanya in on Thursday to assess him, and hopefully it is just a bit of cramp in his calf.

Khanya Leshabela was substituted off in midweek with a calf issue (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

"With Dylan, he is optimistic that he will be available for the Worksop game, so again we will see where he's at at training."

Games involving Telford and Worksop this season have often come with a lot of goals, with Saturday's visitors having conceded at least two goals in every league game they have played August.

That follows the trend of the National League North, which has seen a number of goal-fests this season and remarkably just four 0-0 draws in the thirteen rounds of fixtures so far.

But what is it about the division this season that has resulted in this goal glut? Wilkin believes it is a trickle down effect from the highest level of English football.

"It's the fashion of football at the moment isn't it," he began. "I generally feel that what happens in the Premiership generally starts to filter down the levels, and it is in fashion for teams to try and outscore their opponents and take one or two more risks.

"It's not everybody, but that's a general view of the way football is at the moment.

"There can be other factors too, but attacking and trying to score goals will always be a popular way to play."

Wilkin also suggested that he will have to rotate some players in his squad to maintain good fitness levels across the board as the schedule becomes more condensed.

"It's good to have the depth in the squad that we do," he said. "Things will probably start to rotate around a little bit within the squad, because it looks like we'll have a really busy November period."