Kevin Wilkin "bamboozled" by officials after sending off in AFC Telford United draw

Matty Stenson opened the scoring with his 50th goal for the Bucks on the cusp of half-time, before Sam Osborne levelled on the hour.

Wilkin was shown a red card in stoppage time and the Telford boss took a swipe at the officials afterwards.

“I'm just bamboozled at some of the decisions and what referees are able to do now. There are four officials out there today, and the fourth (official, Luke Bowles) is desperate to get me sent off there for some reason," Wilkin said.

"I think I've stepped a yard inside their technical area, and if you're dishing out red cards for those sorts of things, you really are creating a bit of a situation for yourself. If they're the rules and he has to send me off, then fair enough. There are no handbags or anything with it.

"There’s a moment… Their red card that ends up getting rescinded on the field is a moment that perhaps we all need to understand a little bit better. If they are the rules and clearly he's allowed to do that, that’s something that the league probably need to establish a little bit better in the pre-season meetings.”