Kevin Wilkin - Competition for places playing crucial role in AFC Telford United goal glut

The Bucks have been in fine goal scoring form this season, with 30 goals in 14 games across all competitions and several players chipping in at the top end of the pitch.

The competition for places in his squad gives Wilkin a headache, but one he is clearly enjoying having recruited a squad with such firepower.

The goal scoring burden has been taken off Matty Stenson's shoulders this season (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

"There's a lot of young, hungry, exciting players in that group that really are a pleasure to be working with at the moment.

"This is the highest level that Jamie (Meddows) has played and we've given him the chance to show the progression that he's made since he's joined us.

"There's a lot on the fringe of it; Ricky (Dinanga) does brilliantly, gets off the bench and finds a goal. Charlie's (Williams) had to be patient for his time. Rhys Hilton shouldn't really be out of the side.

​Rhys Hilton finds himself outnumbered as he looks for a route to goal Picture: Kieran Stoddart

"We've got good options across the front there, and Ola's (Lawal) not had a great deal of time. Adan's (George) two goals last week, he doesn't find himself a starting berth behind Matty (Stenson).

"They're all at the forefront of my mind at the moment with how they have been performing, and I suppose it is frustrating that they all play in similar positions because they can't all play at once, but in terms of the squad that really helps to push the quality of what we're about even higher.

"It can be tough for young men to have to deal with and swallow, and even outside of that, the subs and the guys that are injured… Dylan's (Allen-Hadley) not in, and Orrin's (Pendley) not in, so it does feel we have a bit of depth about us."