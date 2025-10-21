AFC Telford United preview: Consistency the key for Bucks ahead of tricky Hereford trip

The Bucks have enjoyed stunning back-to-back wins in their last two outings, but are still without a win away from home in the National League North this season.

Telford have at least picked up their first win on the road this season in the 6-0 demolition of Darlington in the FA Cup, but was that game enough to rid them of their away day worries?

AFC Telford United players celebrate after Remi Walker had fired them in front. Picture: Kieren Griffin

"To a point, I guess," Wilkin replied. "We want to be consistent and keep winning games, both home and away, and it's about keeping things in perspective and focusing on doing just that in the next game.

"If you can find that bit of consistency you can end up in a position where you're winning games more regularly, and that's what we want of course.

"If we can climb the table and cement our position with some points on the board then great, but we can't stand still.

"We've got to keep pushing the bar higher and raise the levels that we're at, and it does take a bit of time because there are certain boxes to tick along the way.

"Ultimately it boils down to being your best on every occasion. We're showing that we can do it on the odd occasion, but we need to back it up game on game and have that hunger and desire to keep a bit of humility when you're winning games, because the rest will take care of itself."

AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin celebrates. Pic: Euan Manning Photography

Opponents Hereford sit three places and two points ahead of the Bucks in the National League North, and are a familiar foe for Wilkin.

"I've not seen much of them this season, but I already know a reasonable amount about them," he said. "It's a massive club at the level, and they will expect to be towards the higher end of the division come the end of the season.

"They've got good players, and we know that because every team this level has, but we will carry a lot of confidence into the game after Saturday's result.

"If we can pick up from where we left off we'll give ourselves a really good chance of winning the game.

"We know our away form hasn't been where we need it to be though, and that's the big area for us to improve.

"There is an opportunity for us to start to put things right on that front at Hereford, and I for one want to do my best to try and take it."

Jamie Meddows is mobbed by his team-mates (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

Telford can expect to be without both Dylan Allen-Hadley and Orrin Pendley this evening, although Wilkin did seem hopeful that the pair will not be out for too much longer.

The Bucks boss has big decisions to make in wide areas this evening. Ricardo Dinanga and Jamie Meddows both scored in Saturday's win, but Charlie Williams and Rhys Hilton are also in fine form.