"We're loving having him in our team" - Kevin Wilkin heaps praise on AFC Telford United full back after stellar start to life in Shropshire

The 22-year-old joined the Bucks at the end of August having spent much of pre season training with the club after leaving Southern Central Premier League side Alvechurch at the end of the 2025/26 season, where he played with current Telford winger Dylan Allen-Hadley.

Dyer has been a mainstay in the side after making his debut at the SEAH Stadium in the 3-0 win over Spennymoor Town, and his manager praised his consistency and willingness to develop his game since joining the club and displacing long-standing right back Jahdahn Fridye-Harper from the Bucks' starting 11.

Ammar Dyer attacks down AFC Telford United's right-hand side (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

"Ammar's done brilliantly," the Bucks boss said. "He's good technically, he's athletic, he's improving all the time and I think he's certainly proven that he can play at this level.

"He's been really consistent since he's been in the side, and when you're keeping someone like Jid (Fridye-Harper) out of the side it tells you everything you need to know.

"He's gone in there and been really assured, he carries an attacking threat and has a good defensive base, so I'm really, really pleased with him as you'd imagine.

"We've had Ammar with us for a little while, but he had some niggling injuries through pre season.

"One or two clubs from levels over and above us had shown an interest prior to us, so we just had to be be patient with him.

"As soon as we knew he was available at the end of last season I made a beeline for him, and eventually we got him in.

"He's really enjoying his football here, and we're loving having him in our team."