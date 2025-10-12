'Didn't see that coming' - Kevin Wilkin reacts to AFC Telford United's 6-0 FA Cup win
Kevin Wilkin admitted AFC Telford United’s sensational 6-0 FA Cup win at Darlington was one he hadn’t seen coming - writes Richard Worton.
The Bucks boss was thrilled with the performance, which propelled Bucks into the first round proper of the competition for the first time in eight years.
Telford took an early lead through Dylan Allen-Hadley’s third goal of the season, but it was a spell of three goals in under 10 minutes with the first half-hour that made their passage to round one a formality.