'It definitely needs to improve' - Kevin Wilkin addresses AFC Telford United away record ahead of FA Cup trip to Darlington

The Bucks travel to Darlington this afternoon in the fourth qualifying round of the world's oldest cup competition, with a potential clash against an EFL side at stake.

But Telford boss Kevin Wilkin is well aware that if his side have to sharpen up on the road if they have any dreams of a cup run.

AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin

"Our away form definitely needs to improve," he admitted. "It would be nice to see us do that with a win at Darlington, but we're under no illusion that it's a really tough place to go.

"We know that when we do things right we can compete with anyone at this level, and we have shown that at times [this season].

"If you can have a run in the cup it can be massive for everyone, and I've been fortunate enough to see that first hand.

"I've had some some good cup runs and the positive effect it can have, there's not a club up and down the country that wouldn't want to experience it.

Telford's last away victory came in the 2024/25 Southern Central Premier play-off final at Kettering Town (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

"The revenue coming in can go really far for you later down the line.

"It might let you shop in a different market for players, or it can be spent elsewhere to improve the club and develop yourselves that way.

"Players want to do well in the FA Cup because of the prestige that comes with doing well in it, the coverage that it brings for them and everyone at the club.

"It's a massive game this weekend. We've got to this stage, and now we need to make sure we're able to take the run as far as we possibly can."