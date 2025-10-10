Kevin Wilkin says extra work the key behind AFC Telford United star's impressive start to the season

The 22-year-old has started the season in fantastic form, with four goals and a handful of eye-catching performances off the back of an underwhelming 202425 campaign.

And Wilkin put that improvement down to the hard work the former-Birmingham City youngster is putting in at training and away from the club.

Remi Walker was on the mark twice during AFC Telford United's victory over Peterborough Sports (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

"Remi is a young man making his way in the game, and he's starting to establish himself," Wilkin began. "Careers are very rarely a continual incline, there will be a plateau at times and a drop in form because these lads aren't machines.

"What you can see with Remi is that he's learning and adapting all the time, and he's only getting stronger.

"He has kept working hard at his game in training and elsewhere, and I think we're starting to see the fruits of that effort.

"As you get older you keep developing as a man and as a player, and Remi's always been very gifted technically, but he's starting to add that strength and understanding to his game."

Remi Walker celebrates opening the scoring for AFC Telford United against AFC Fylde (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

The Bucks boss also spoke of his desire to retain Walker, and other young players, on multi-year deals amidst interest from elsewhere.

"With players like Remi you want to have them tied down for their best years," he said. "If you look at the age profile of the players we have now compared to when I took over I think we have a much better balance now.

"I would imagine that if you spoke to Remi he'd say he's enjoying his football now as much as he ever has, and full credit to the boy for that.

"There has [been interest in Remi Walker], and there always will be for players on an upward curve."